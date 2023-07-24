Nearly 1,000 cr worth losses to Punjab due to floods, says Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the state suffered estimated losses of nearly ₹1,000 crore due to recent floods. The CM assessed the situation in wake of incessant rains and held discussions with the district administration and that of Bhakra Beas Management Board (Source:Twitter)

The CM was here to assess the situation in wake of incessant rains and held discussions with the district administration and that of Bhakra Beas Management Board. Mann said a detailed report on the losses will be sent to the Union government and a relief package will be sought, he said.

An on-ground assessment of the losses will be done and people will be provided compensation, Mann said.

Mann said the water level at the Bhakra dam was below the danger mark and the state government was keeping a strict vigil on the entire situation. “It is a matter of great relief that the water level at Bhakra dam was still below the danger mark so there is no immediate need of release of any water from it,” Mann said.

The danger mark of Bhakra dam is 1,680 feet whereas the level of water at the dam on July 23 was 1,653 feet, he said. “There is no need to panic as water level is fairly below the danger mark,” Mann said, adding he asked the officers to share the information regarding water level regularly with people to avoid any confusion. “It is also a matter of great reprieve that the meteorological department had not predicted any rainfall in the coming few days due to which the water level will further recede, he said. People must not get swayed by rumours pertaining to floods or opening of floodgates by dams until it is not verified by the authorities,” Mann said.

Heavy rainfall took place in the region on July 9, 10 and 11 which was far more than the total rainfall in the last one month, Mann said. He said channelisation of canals will be ensured in the coming times, adding that the proposal for the construction of a new canal for judicious use of water is also in the pipeline. Cleaning of canals along with ensuring the natural flow of water will also be accorded top priority by the state government, he said. “Detailed instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners to immediately carry out special girdawari (survey to assess losses) in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain damage caused to crops, houses, animals and others on priority,” Mann said.