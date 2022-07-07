Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris.
Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man. He said the state government is committed for streamlining the affairs in each and every department for ensuring that people don’t face any problem.
Mann said that this is need of hour for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.
The CM said they must use their pen for delivering service to people in fair and transparent manner. He said that the patwaris must dispense their services honestly so that people don’t face any problem. Mann expressed hope that patwaris will stay grounded and serve the people with utmost professional commitment.
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
Transfer of convenience: HC takes note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with politicians
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh today took a serious note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with some politicians to procure and secure orders of transfer of their convenience. According to the petitioner, a local MLA from Nagrota Bagwan issued a DO Note on March 15, 2022, for the transfer of Tarsem Kumar, a public prosecutor at the “behest” of Shikha Rana.
