News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM gives 1-crore cheque to Agniveer’s family

Punjab CM gives 1-crore cheque to Agniveer’s family

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 26, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over a 1-crore cheque to the family of Agniveer Ajay Singh, who died in a landmine explosion in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on January 18.

The CM also announced that a notification to name the village government school after the martyr has already been made and the state government will also construct a playground/stadium in the name of the martyr and an Aam Aadmi Clinic will also be set up in the village in the name of the braveheart. Mann also said one member of the family of the martyr will also be given a government job.

Sharing his condolences with the family of the Agniveer, the CM said a brave jawan laid his life in the line of duty. He said it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular.

The CM said financial assistance is being given to the family as a mark of respect for the supreme sacrifice made by the martyr. The entire nation is indebted to the jawans who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and its people.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to help the families of the soldiers who sacrifice their life at the altar of the motherland, the CM said it is the bounden duty of the Punjab government.

Opposing the Agniveer scheme, the CM said it was an insult to the contribution of the brave soldiers. He said the scheme is a sheer exploitation of the youth of the country as they are sent back home after a brief service at a young age without any financial security. Mann said this is a humiliating scheme which must be rolled back immediately in the larger interest of the country.

