Punjab CM Mann hospitalised after complaining of exhaustion, low heart rate

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, 51, was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, around 8 pm on Friday after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate. CM Bhagwant Mann had been touring the flood-affected areas and meeting residents earlier this week before he was taken ill.(Bhagwant Mann/X)

According to a statement issued by the hospital, his vitals were assessed upon arrival and have since stabilised. “He is currently under observation and his pulse rate has improved,” the hospital said in a statement.

Officials, who did not wish to be named, also confirmed that the CM’s condition is stable and doctors are monitoring him closely.

The Punjab cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday evening was cancelled due to Bhagwant Mann’s illness.

The chief minister had convened the meeting at 4pm to discuss the flood situation and review relief and rescue operations in the state.

Sources said the meeting had to be called off as there was no improvement in his health condition.

Mann who is said to be suffering from viral fever was unable to accompany Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal to flood-hit areas in Sultanpur Lodhi on Thursday.

Mann had been touring the flood-affected areas and meeting residents earlier this week before he was taken ill. On Thursday, the Punjab government directed the deployment of gazetted officers in every marooned village to effectively monitor the rescue-and-relief operations.

Last September, too, Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital after he fainted. At that time, doctors stated that he had been hospitalised due to increased pressure in his pulmonary artery, which in turn strained his heart and led to irregular blood pressure. Later, the doctors diagnosed him with bacterial infection, leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals.