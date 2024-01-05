Taking a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for its proposed ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ in the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that its real name should be ‘Akali Dal ton Punjab Bacha Lo Yatra’ as the party “ruined” the state during their 15-year-long misrule. Punjab CM Mann jibes at SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ (ANI)

In a statement issued here, Mann alleged that for 15 years, Akalis plundered the state mercilessly besides bruising the psyche of Punjabis emotionally.

“Owing to this only, the oldest political party of the state is today in dire straits, and after ruling the state for the longest period, they have been confined to three seats,” the chief minister, who is in Visakhapatnam to attend a four-day meditation camp at a wellness centre, said.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday announced the party’s decision to hold ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ from February 1 to highlight the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state.

Reminding the Akalis that Punjab had lagged behind in every sphere during their long misrule, Mann asked them to list even a single achievement of their government.

The CM said the proposed yatra is nothing more than an exercise to mislead the people and score brownie points before the media.

“The people of state are well aware of the anti-Punjab and anti-people character of Akalis and they will never forgive them,” he said.