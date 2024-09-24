Punjab: CM Mann shuns out his OSD

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday removed his officer on special duty (OSD) Onkar Singh after the AAP asked four ministers to step down from cabinet. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)

Onkar Singh, a close ally of CM Mann and an important figure in the Dhuri assembly segment, was appointed as the OSD in August 2022 as a reward for his loyalty.

According to sources, Singh was managing political activities of the CM’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur.

The removal of Singh has left many politicians and officials in a tizzy as the reason behind the decision was still unknown. Earlier, Mann had removed his old-time friend Manjit Singh from the post of OSD.