Punjab CM, Oppn leader Bajwa trade barbs over MLA pension Bill

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday witnessed an ugly face-off between chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa over the Bill providing for single pension to legislators irrespective of their terms.

When the Bill was introduced, Congress legislator Pargat Singh said the move to introduce one pension for MLAs was a welcome step but the government should keep in mind that as per protocol, an MLA is considered equivalent to the chief secretary.

“Whatever pension you decide upon, please keep the protocol in mind. An MLA should be given the same pension as that given to the chief secretary. Or you may please bring down an MLA in the order of precedence in line with the decided pension,” said Pargat.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi said the legislators don’t want multiple pensions, but they should not be left in such a financial condition that they start looking at others for routine spending. Sukhi said he remembers that during the previous Vidhan Sabha, two MLAs had to cancel a tour to Andaman when they were asked to submit ₹50,000 in advance.

“I won’t name them but they are sitting with us today as well. The point is that many MLAs could be well-off like me, as I run a hospital, but the reality is most of them don’t even have good houses. Let us not treat all as corrupt,” said the Akali legislator, while adding that

at least salaries of an MLA’s personal assistant and driver should be increased from the fixed amount of ₹10,000 per month.

The LoP, too, supported both Pargat and Sukhi, saying that the two had raised a genuine issue. “Your party’s government in Delhi has increased salaries of MLAs. Whatever the MLAs genuinely deserve should be paid to them. I request the CM (to understand) that if MLAs are underpaid, they will look for other means. Most of us want to serve the state with honest intentions,” said Bajwa.

While endorsing Pargat’s demand, the LoP further questioned: “What crime we have done by becoming an MLA?” Responding to it, the CM told the opposition members that through this Bill, the government has not decreased the monthly dues of MLAs.

“Whatever salaries and allowances MLAs are getting would continue. I have remained an MP and my basic pay was ₹50,000 and the rest were allowances. But if you compare your level with that of the chief secretary, let me tell you that an employee is eligible for pension if he completes a minimum 20 years of service,” said Mann.

The CM further questioned: “If any person becomes an MLA at the age of 27 and is denied the ticket at 32, should he get the status of a chief secretary throughout his life? How can someone enjoy the pension equivalent to a government employee for a service of just five years?”

To this, the LoP stood up and wanted to raise a point but the speaker asked him to let the CM finish first. However, Bajwa kept on interrupting Mann, and was heard saying that the issue was being taken out of context.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader, Mann said: “Bajwa Sir! Why do you make so many efforts to get an election ticket from your party president, when you know about an MLA’s salary?” Stating that he has been appointed as the CM and the LoP will have to listen to him for at least five years, the CM sat back on his bench.

On this, Bajwa asked Mann: “Why do you make everything dramatic? Why are you always playing to the gallery. We have genuinely raised the issue before you. If you want to stop the salaries, stop it right now.”

Bajwa kept on standing and questioning Mann whether the opposition is wrong to hope that the CM would listen to them.

“Congress nu koi umeed nhi rakhni chahidi. Punjab de 3 crore lokkan di umeed di chinta saanu (The Congress should not keep any hope. We are concerned about the hopes of 3 crore people of Punjab),” pat came the CM’s reply.

In the heated argument, the speaker had to expunge a few remarks made by the LoP. Meanwhile, besides the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, the House also passed Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, Punjab Rural Development (Amendment) Bill and Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill.

