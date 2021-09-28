Punjab CM says actions will be guided by Bhagat Singh’s ideals

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that his actions would be guided by the ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Paying tributes to the freedom fighter on his 114th birth anniversary at his native village of Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, the chief minister along with assembly speaker Rana KP Singh said: “We will keep his vision in mind and work to ensure the betterment of the state and society, particularly for the youth, besides maintaining communal harmony.”

Also read: Five possible reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu may have quit

Channi paid tributes at the samadhi of Kishan Singh, the father of the martyr.

He felicitated relatives of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Sukhdev at a function at the museum in the village.

Inspiration for youth to render selfless service

The chief minister also visited the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, where he bowed his head in reverence at the threshold as a mark of respect. “Blessed is the land that has given birth to a great leader like Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh. I’m extremely happy to smear the soil on my forehead. I pledge as chief minister to discharge my duties with this belief that Sardar Bhagat Singh is watching me,” Channi wrote in the visitors’ book at the ancestral house.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi bowing his head in reverence a the threshold of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s ancestral house at Khatkar Kalan on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He said that the nation will always be indebted to the martyr who sacrificed his life at the age of 23 years for emancipating the country from British imperialism. “Shaheed Bhagat Singh will remain a source of inspiration for youngsters to render selfless service to the nation,” he said.

Channi distributed 31 sports kits to the youth and sports club.

Cabinet ministers Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjit Singh besides MLAs Angad Singh from SBS Nagar, Chaudhary Darshan Lal from Balachaur and Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi were present on the occasion.