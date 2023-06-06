Punjab CM seeks addl 1,000MW power from Centre to meet peak summer demand

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday wrote to the Centre, seeking additional 1,000MW of electricity for the paddy season. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday wrote to the Centre, seeking additional 1,000MW of electricity for the paddy season from June 15 to October 10. (Representational photo)

In a letter to Union power minister RK Singh, Mann said that the state’s generation capacity was limited to about 6,500 MW, whereas the peak demand was likely to touch 15,500MW this summer. To meet the shortfall, he sought up to 1,000MW from central sector generating stations for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) from June 15 to October 10.

Also read: PU fund crunch: Second meet of Punjab, Haryana CMs inconclusive

In the letter, Mann said the state power utility, PSPCL, is keeping a continuous watch over the power availability on the PUShP (High Price Day Ahead Market and Surplus Power) portal. “As the demand of electricity cannot be reliably met through the collective transaction segment of power exchange, the state is in definite need of firm allocation of RTC power of 1,000MW for the period from 15.6.2023 to 15.10.2023,” Mann said.

He cited the recent Indian Meteorological Department forecast of low monsoon in the region. “The cultivation of paddy must be protected in the national interest of food security; hence, our request for additional power from central sector generating stations,” he wrote.

The CM said the power ministry issued directions on February 20, regarding invocation of Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to imported coal-based plants and the same are valid till June 15. “Due to the approaching summer, these directions carry significance in the case of Punjab due to our 475 MW share in CGPL, Mundra. As peak demand/paddy season of Punjab will start from June 10, the state is in need of firm round-the-clock power during this period. Therefore, it has requested to extend these directions till October 15,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON