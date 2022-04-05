Punjab CM seeks direct flights between Chandigarh, London

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday requested British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett to start direct flights between London and Chandigarh.

Mann asked Rowett, who paid a courtesy call to the chief minister at his official residence, to take up the matter with the British high commissioner to India on top priority.

Rowett assured the CM that she would take up the matter with the high commissioner to start these flights to facilitate the Punjabi diaspora settled in the UK besides people residing in neighbouring states to enable them to have a seamless journey between Punjab and the UK, according to an official release. She also congratulated Mann on securing a massive mandate for the formation of the state government.

Emphasising the need for an immediate direct air link between Chandigarh and London, the CM apprised the deputy high commissioner that Chandigarh International Airport caters to the growing demand of the people of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and J&K besides Chandigarh. He said the airport has the basic facilities for handling wide-bodied aircraft like Boeing 777 and is equipped with CAT-IIB instrument landing system besides latest infrastructure for handling international flights.

Apprising the CM about the latest technologies for bio waste management and combatting the menace of straw burning, Rowett evinced keen interest for technology transfer in these fields.

She also expressed her desire to tie up with the state sports university to start advanced courses in sports to help students from both sides and promote sports education in sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.

Additional chief secretary to chief minister A Venu Prasad and deputy head of the mission Amandeep Grewal were among those present at the meeting.