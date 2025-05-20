Menu Explore
Punjab: Commercial flight ops at Halwara airport to take time, says Bittu

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 20, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu says the AAP government has no significant role in this project apart from completing a few formalities

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday said commercial flight operations from the Halwara airport would take more time to commence as several formalities were pending and a few technical requirements were to be addressed.

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu
Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu

Addressing the media during his visit to Ludhiana, Bittu took a dig at Sanjeev Arora, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana West bypoll, for allegedly taking credit of the Halwara airport project. “Do airports start operating overnight?” Bittu quipped, suggesting that Arora’s claims were premature and politically motivated.

“The AAP government has no significant role in this project apart from completing a few formalities, and that too only because the airport happens to be located in Punjab,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of the Ludhiana West by-election being postponed, Bittu said the matter rests with the Election Commission. However, he expressed confidence that the election would be held as per schedule, saying, “There does not appear to be any issue that could delay the polling.”

When asked about the BJP’s candidate for the by-election, the Union minister said the party would make an official announcement shortly. He also hinted that the candidate could be a woman.

Follow Us On