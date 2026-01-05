Punjab Cong chief takes jibe on BJP’s awareness campaign on VB-G RAM G

Punjab Congress on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) proposed awareness campaign on ‘VB-G RAM G”, saying party was trying to defend the indefensible, further adding that BJP was worried about Congress’ nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’. President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. (ANI)

Reacting to the BJP’s announcement to launch awareness campaign about scrapping of the MGNREGA, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the BJP had first tried pass the bill in the Parliament hastily, and now it was trying to mislead people outside.

“If the BJP had nothing to hide and really wanted the people to know about the VB-G RAM G, why did it not allow a detailed debate in the Parliament? BJP has also realised that it has taken a wrong step and was now trying to divert the public attention,” he said.

He said that the this legislation will also meet the same fate as that of three farm laws which the BJP government was forced to withdraw with apology to the farmers. “While it was mainly the farmers who were agitated over the three agriculture laws, this time the BJP has targeted entire section of the marginalised communities like the Dalits, the OBCs, the tribals and women who used to get benefitted from the MGNREGA and are now up in arms against the party”, he said.

Warring said that the Congress has already announced to launch the “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram”, which the BJP is worried about and has now started last-minute fire fighting measures, saying that instead of trying to divert the attention of the public, the BJP should explain why it cut the allocation of funds for MGNREGA labour from 100% to 60%.