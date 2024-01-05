Punjab Cong in-charge warns leaders against breaching party discipline

Chandigarh : Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav on Thursday cautioned against breaching the party discipline, warning that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any violations. Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav on Thursday cautioned against breaching the party discipline, warning that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any violations.

Yadav said that anyone speaking against the party or its office-bearers at any media or public platform whatsoever would not be tolerated. “Any public discourse that goes against the party demoralises workers at the grassroot level, and the leaders should desist against making any such statements to the media, TV channels or on social media and public platforms,” he said in a statement.

The warning came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting with the state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders from across the country to discuss measures needed to strengthen the organisational set-up at grassroots for the upcoming LS polls and preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who attended the meeting from Punjab and then also met Yadav, are learnt to have strongly taken up the issue of discipline with the central leadership.

Though the newly appointed Punjab affairs in-charge’s did not name anyone, his statement has come just days after a war of words out between Sidhu and Bajwa last week after the former held a ‘Jittega Punjab’ rally at Mehraj in Bathinda and took digs at party leaders, including former chief minister Charanjit Channi.

Reacting sharply to Sidhu’s rally, Bajwa asked him not to hold his separate akhara, advising him to speak on the party platform. Later, some other Congress leaders issued a statement demanding action against Sidhu whose supporters also hit back at the CLP leader. The state leadership seems riled about the rallies behind held by the former minister. In the meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee for Punjab last week, Rahul Gandhi had told the state leaders that the party would not brook indiscipline.