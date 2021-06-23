Punjab Cong leaders meet Rahul, say Sidhu’s actions will damage party

Chandigarh

After former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s spate of interviews bad-mouthing chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, some party leaders are learnt to have conveyed their displeasure to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the three-member central committee, telling them that such actions would damage the party.

Rahul met more than a dozen party leaders from Punjab for direct feedback as part of his consultation efforts before the central leadership takes any steps, including changes in the organisational set-up, to end factionalism in the state unit. Those who met him included cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, MPs Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dr Amar Singh, MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Pargat Singh, Tarsem Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Inderbir Singh Bolaria and ex-MLA Ashwani Sekhri.

Bittu and Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla met leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who heads the panel looking into the present crisis in the state unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

During these meetings, at least four leaders, including two MPs, drew their attention to the Amritsar East MLA’s statements against Amarinder over the past two days. In a series of interviews, Sidhu had accused the two-time chief minister of colluding with Badals and failure to fulfil several key poll promises, besides alleging corruption in the state government.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who raised the issue with both Rahul and Kharge, said that several leaders have informed the high command about his (Sidhu’s) statements and notice has been taken. “There is discontent over this. The CM has been appointed by Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji. This kind of things coming from someone who was in the cabinet is unfortunate and not acceptable,” he said, insinuating that such blame game happens close to the elections when people are looking to jump ship.

Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, while expressing his displeasure, is also learnt to have urged the leadership to discipline those who are not adhering to the party’s directions and decorum.

In their one-to-one meetings with Rahul, the Punjab leaders, most of whom have been critical of Capt in the recent weeks, repeated the concerns they raised during their interaction with the Kharge panel three weeks ago. Rahul gave on an average 15 minutes to each leader.

Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh told him about justice in sacrilege and police firing cases, action in drug cases and power purchase agreements being their prime concern, pointing out that if these promises are fulfilled, issues will get resolved automatically. Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa are likely to meet Gandhi on Wednesday.