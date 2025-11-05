Punjab Congress chief booked on Buta Singh family’s complaint in Kapurthala

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was booked for allegedly making ‘casteist remarks’ against former Union minister Buta Singh while campaigning for the Tarn Taran byelection recently. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was booked for allegedly making ‘casteist remarks’ against former Union minister Buta Singh while campaigning for the Tarn Taran byelection recently. (File photo)

The case has been registered at Cyber Crime Police Station, Kapurthala, a day after Buta Singh’s family members filed a written complaint with Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora, seeking immediate legal action against him.

Warring, who has been facing flak from his political opponents, has been booked under Sections 353 (Statements causing public mischief), 196 (Promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, race, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015).

“On the basis of the complaint submitted on November 3, we have sought opinion from our legal team, which recommended in writing to register an FIR against the accused as mentioned in the complaint,” SSP Toora said.

He added that a detailed action will be carried according to the course of law before taking further action.

Demanding registration of an FIR, Sarbjot Singh, the son of late Buta Singh, submitted a written representation to the Kapurthala police, stating that the remarks made by Warring “have caused immense emotional distress and public outrage among members of the Valmiki community across Punjab”.

“The remarks have the potential to incite caste-based tensions and disrupt communal harmony in the state as they dishonour the legacy of a national leader, who served the country with distinction,” he said in the complaint as mentioned in the FIR.

In his complaint, Sarabjit demanded urgent legal action against Warring for his “deeply offensive and casteist remarks made in public discourse”.

“The statement made by Warring is not only factually incorrect and racially charged, but it also constitutes a direct insult to the dignity and legacy of Buta Singh, a revered leader of the Scheduled Caste community and former home minister of India, who belonged to the Mazhabi Sikh community,” the complaint added.

After his remarks drew sharp criticism from leaders of other parties, Warring apologised and clarified that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him. “While I reaffirm and reiterate that I meant no disrespect to late Sardar Buta Singh, if anyone has felt hurt, I tender my unconditional apology,” he added.

After the Punjab Scheduled Castes Commission, the National Scheduled Caste Committee has also sought a report from the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and SSP within seven days.