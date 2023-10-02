Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Golden Temple on personal visit, does seva

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers and did seva (voluntary service)at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arriving to pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The former Congress president landed at the airport in Amritsar at 11.15 am. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Rahul is on a personal visit to the city.

Rahul was seen doing seva (voluntary service) at the shrine by washing utensils.

“Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru,” Warring posted on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doing seva (voluntary service) at the community kitchen of the Golden Temple on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Rahul’s visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the state Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.

Some of party leaders are opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

