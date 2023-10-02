Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Golden Temple on personal visit, does seva
Rahul’s visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the state Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers and did seva (voluntary service)at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.
The former Congress president landed at the airport in Amritsar at 11.15 am. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Rahul is on a personal visit to the city.
Rahul was seen doing seva (voluntary service) at the shrine by washing utensils.
Also read: ‘AAP committed to INDIA bloc’: Arvind Kejriwal on row with Congress in Punjab
“Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru,” Warring posted on X.
Rahul’s visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the state Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.
Some of party leaders are opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- Topics
- Rahul Gandhi
- Amritsar
- Golden Temple