Punjab Congress leaders to present themselves before vigilance, say fed up of vendetta politics
Punjab Congress on Saturday declared that its entire state leadership will present itself before the vigilance bureau on Monday at 11am as it was fed up of the daily dose of allegations against its leaders by the government.
The Congress leaders also sounded a stern warning to all officials involved in investigation, asking them to “beware of overstepping their brief as eventually they have to serve and stay in Punjab only”.
Addressing a joint press conference, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief ministers OP Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Sukh Sarkaria, Pargat Singh, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Sanjay Talwar and others said they will be meeting the governor to seek probe into the state’s liquor policy.
The CLP leader said, “Like Delhi, the liquor policy in Punjab is a sellout in which the AAP leaders in connivance with some senior officials have defrauded the state by thousands of crores, besides rendering hundreds of Punjabi traders jobless.”
He also announced that the party will seek a probe by the National Investigating Agency against the illegal sand mining going on in border areas, which even the Border Security Force had warned was a threat to national security.
“Let the two ministers heading the excise and mining ministry in Punjab be ready for the same fate as Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in Delhi,” Bajwa remarked.
Ridiculing the AAP attempt to divert attention from its corrupt practices in Delhi and Punjab by resorting to vendetta and witch-hunt in Punjab, Warring said, “While in Delhi they are crying persecution and victimhood, in Punjab they are resorting to a worse form of vendetta against their political opponents.”
He alleged that the AAP was targeting all Congress leaders from grassroots to state level.
Referring to the allegations against Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a former Food and civil supplies minister, Warring said he had only implemented the policy passed by the cabinet. “Is it the minister’s job to verify the registration number of the vehicles?” he asked.
Comparing it with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s case, the PCC president said, he (Sisodia) had taken the decision individually. “If Sisodia is not responsible for the decision he took individually, how can a former minister be responsible alone for a policy passed by the cabinet?” Warring said.
Warning the vigilance bureau officials, Warring said, “Inquire and investigate, lawfully and legally whatever you want to investigate, but beware, if anyone of you indulges in anything illegal and unlawful to please your current bosses, you shall be responsible for the consequences as you have to serve here and stay here and we will ensure that law catches up with you till your last breath, not just after your retirement.”
Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra arranged 2 shooters Moose Wala’s murder
The role of Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra has come to the fore in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Punjab special investigation team's has found that out of the total six shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29, two shooters Kashish alias Kuldeep and Deepak Mundi were arranged by Nehra, a native of Gurugram in Haryana and currently living in Canada on a student visa.
Tyagi community mahapanchayat today: Noida Traffic Police issue advisory
Noida Traffic Police have issued a traffic diversion plan for commuters ahead of Sunday's mahapanchayat, called by members of the Tyagi community, in support of a self-proclaimed member of the state's ruling BJP, Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested on August 9, days after a video of his misbehaviour with a woman in a Noida residential society went viral. Meanwhile, here's the traffic diversion plan, as shared by Noida's traffic police: (1.)
African swine fever cases: Punjab govt assures to provide compensation for all pigs culled
Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Saturday, said the state government will provide due compensation for culling of pigs, in wake of African Swine Fever cases, as per the policy of the Union government. The minister said that compensation will be given only for pigs culled by the department. Under the policy, compensation for destroyed feed of pigs in the containment zone will also be given, he added.
BJP is a party with difference, other have differences: Rajnath in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party's new office in Haryana's Panchkula, and said that the BJP is a “party with a difference” while others are “parties with differences”. He asserted that the BJP has honoured all its promises, from abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir to building the Ram temple and amendment to the Citizenship Act. Rajnath said the government is focusing on self-reliance in the ammunition sector.
Lumpy skin disease: Haryana bans interstate, interdistrict movement of cattle
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday said there should be a complete ban on interstate and interdistrict movement of cattle in view of lumpy skin disease, adding that the cattle fair and sale of animals should also be completely prohibited. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% vaccination of cattle within next seven days across the state. Far 30,225 animals have been infected in 2,419 villages.
