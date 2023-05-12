Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira granted bail in case registered on SDM’s complaint

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira has been granted bail by the additional sessions court, Kapurthala, in a case registered against him on the complaint of Bholath’s sub-divisional magistrate. Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira has been granted bail by the additional sessions court, Kapurthala, in a case registered against him on the complaint of Bholath’s sub-divisional magistrate. (HT file photo)

On April 27, the case was registered at Bholath police station under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 342 (wrongful confinement), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A day later, the police added a non-bailable offence of Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC.

Also read: Jalandhar LS byelection: Shahkot Congress MLA booked for non-bailable offences

Khaira alleged that he was booked out of political vendetta after he handed over an alleged obscene video of cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress had met Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit in connection with the FIR against Khaira.

SDM Sanjeev Sharma had written twice to the Punjab chief secretary, complaining about Khaira’s unruly behaviour during his visit to his office on March 29 and April 10.

On Friday, Khaira’s son and advocate Mehtab Singh tweeted from the MLA’s account: “I’m pleased to inform you all that my father @SukhpalKhaira MLA has been granted anticipatory bail by the court of ASJ Kapurthala in the maliciously false case against him merely for exposing tainted minister Kataruchak for his gross sexual misconduct. It’s shameful for @BhagwantMann that instead of arresting his culprit minister, he’s baying for the blood of his political opponents. Truth can be suppressed but cannot be defeated.”

Later, Bajwa said: “I am extremely pleased that my colleague @SukhpalKhaira has been granted anticipatory bail by the courts in the false case filed against him by the @AAPPunjab. His only crime is exposing the minister Kataruchak for his gross sexual misconduct. It’s shameful that @BhagwantMann is going after his political opponents rather than arresting his own minister with serious charges against him. The truth will always prevail.”

Thanking Bajwa, Khaira later tweeted: “I’m extremely grateful to @Partap_Sbajwa LoP for standing by his colleagues to boldly oppose the gross political vengeance unleashed by @BhagwantMann upon his political opponents by blatantly misusing police machinery to satisfy his bloated ego. Truth can be suppressed for a while but can’t be defeated for ever-Khaira.”

