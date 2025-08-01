Punjab Congress MP alleges threat to son’s life by gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

Gurdaspur Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is also a former deputy chief minister of Punjab, on Friday alleged that jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had threatened to kill his son, Udhayveer Singh Randhawa. Gurdaspur Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is also a former deputy chief minister of Punjab, on Friday alleged that jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had threatened to kill his son, Udhayveer. (HT file photo)

In a post shared on X, Randhawa said: “Jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has threatened to kill my son. One of my associates met my son and within an hour of leaving he was fired upon today.”

The Lok Sabha member, who is in Delhi for the monsoon session, refused to be intimidated and said: “I am in Delhi for the Parliament session. No gangster can shake me.”

He blamed chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for “turning Punjab into a gangster’s paradise where law and order has totally collapsed”.

The incident comes a little over a month after Bhagwanpuria’s mother, Harjit Kaur, and their relative, Karanvir Singh, were shot dead at Batala in Gurdaspur district on June 26. The rival Davinder Bambiha gang took responsibility for the murder.

Bhagwanpuria’s relatives had named Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and his son Udhayveer in the complaint after the double murder.

The gangster, who has links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is lodged in Assam’s Silchar Central Jail since March after being detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Since 2012, Bhagwanpuria faces 128 cases, including murders, extortion, Arms Act violations and 13 crimes under the NDPS Act. He is also suspected to be involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Reacting to the threat, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “A gangster has the audacity to threaten a senior Indian National Congress leader and a former deputy chief minister and a sitting MP, from inside the jail! Imagine the plight of common people in Punjab. They are at the mercy of gangsters. The Aam Aadmi Party has destroyed Punjab. We in the Congress will not be intimidated. As Randhawa sahab has put it simple and straight. But that does not mean that the AAP government can run away from its responsibility.”