Punjab Congress rejig likely in 2-3 days: Vijay Inder Singla

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Vijay Inder Singla said on Monday that the Punjab unit of the party could witness an organisational reshuffle within the next two to three days, adding that the high command would take the final call. Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Vijay Inder Singla Interacting with a media in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Addressing a press conference in Bathinda on Monday, Singla declined to comment on speculations regarding possible changes in the Punjab Congress leadership.

“I am a committed party worker and will wholeheartedly discharge whatever responsibility the party assigns to me. We have a president, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who has been working over the past four and a half years to strengthen the organisation,” Singla said.

Singla, who was in Bathinda on Monday to address a press conference demanding accountability from the Centre regarding the NEET-UG examination paper leak, dismissed reports of infighting in the state unit, asserting that the party remained united in raising public issues and contesting elections.

Singla said the party will intensify its campaign against the NEET-UG paper leak issue from Tuesday.

“Youth Congress and National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists will visit educational institutions across Punjab to interact with students on the issue of the NEET-UG examination paper leak,” he said.

Congress Punjab affairs co-in-charge Ravindra Dalvi said the party would stage protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners across the state on August 1, followed by a protest in Delhi on August 9, demanding accountability for the irregularities in the NEET examination.