Punjab: Couple dead, man critically injured in Ferozepur road mishap

A couple died, and a man was injured after two cars collided in Ferozepur pn the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said. Police identified the victims as Bharat Bhushan, 40, and his wife Sonia, 39 (HT Photo)

Officials said the deceased were travelling back to Ferozepur when the other car hit their vehicle from behind, causing both the cars to veer off road near Pyareana village on Ferozepur-Moga road.

The couple, parents to four young children, died on the spot and the other car’s driver was critically injured. He has been admitted to a local hospital.

Police said they are probing the matter and the deceased’s bodies have been handed over to their families.