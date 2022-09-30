Punjab couple dies in roof collapse in Kurukshetra

: A Punjab-based couple died after the roof of a house collapsed in Saraswati Khera village in Kurukshetra district on Friday. The victims have been identified as Joga Singh, 50, and his wife Pammi Kaur, 48, residents of Bahadurgarh in Patiala district of Punjab. Police said that the victims had come to Kurukshetra to mourn the death of a relative. Nirmal Singh, incharge of the Pehowa Sadar police station, said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem. ENDS

