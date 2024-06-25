 Punjab crime: Man barges into Ludhiana police station, attacks cop with sword - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab crime: Man barges into Ludhiana police station, attacks cop with sword

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Police say accused mentally unstable and probe on to ascertain motive behind his attacking head constable on duty

A sword-wielding man barged into the Moti Nagar police station in Ludhiana on Monday night, injuring a head constable on duty.

A CCTV grab showing the sword-wielding man attacking the head constable on duty at the Moti Nagar police station in Ludhiana on Monday night.
A CCTV grab showing the sword-wielding man attacking the head constable on duty at the Moti Nagar police station in Ludhiana on Monday night.

Police said the attacker was overpowered and caught by other personnel at the police station but not before they had hit him with a brick.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

He was taken to the local civil hospital, where doctors said he was mentally unstable.

The police are investigating the reason behind the attack, which was captured in the CCTVs at the police station.

Another CCTV footage shows the attacker, armed with a sword, entering the room of the head constable in the police station in Ludhiana on Monday night.
Another CCTV footage shows the attacker, armed with a sword, entering the room of the head constable in the police station in Ludhiana on Monday night.

Assistant commissioner of the police (ACP) Jasbinder Singh said the man walked into the police station with a sword in hand at 8.30pm on Monday. He barged into the room where the munshi, a head constable, and other police personnel were sitting. Suddenly, the accused attacked the head constable, while the other cops ran for cover before returning to overpower him.

The head constable suffered minor injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab crime: Man barges into Ludhiana police station, attacks cop with sword
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On