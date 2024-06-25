Punjab crime: Man barges into Ludhiana police station, attacks cop with sword

A sword-wielding man barged into the Moti Nagar police station in Ludhiana on Monday night, injuring a head constable on duty. A CCTV grab showing the sword-wielding man attacking the head constable on duty at the Moti Nagar police station in Ludhiana on Monday night.

Police said the attacker was overpowered and caught by other personnel at the police station but not before they had hit him with a brick.

He was taken to the local civil hospital, where doctors said he was mentally unstable.

The police are investigating the reason behind the attack, which was captured in the CCTVs at the police station.

Another CCTV footage shows the attacker, armed with a sword, entering the room of the head constable in the police station in Ludhiana on Monday night.

Assistant commissioner of the police (ACP) Jasbinder Singh said the man walked into the police station with a sword in hand at 8.30pm on Monday. He barged into the room where the munshi, a head constable, and other police personnel were sitting. Suddenly, the accused attacked the head constable, while the other cops ran for cover before returning to overpower him.

The head constable suffered minor injuries.