Punjab: Crime module busted, 2 held with hand grenade, pistol in Ferozepur

The Ferozepur Counter-Intelligence (CI) wing on Wednesday claimed to have dismantled a criminal module with the arrest of two members and recovering a hand grenade, a pistol (.32 bore), and four live cartridges. Ferozepur CI assistant inspector general (AIG) Lakhbir Singh said initial arrest was made on January 8. (HT File)

Ferozepur CI assistant inspector general (AIG) Lakhbir Singh said initial arrest was made on January 8 but as the investigations were ongoing the police didn’t disclose the details of the case.

Sharing details, the CI AIG said that the module was allegedly being operated by UK-based Nishan Singh. “On January 8, 2025, based on a tip-off, CI-Ferozepur arrested one accused, identified as Jagtar Singh alias Jagga, alias Binder, a resident of Jaimal Wala village, Mallanwala in Ferozepur district, along with a pistol and cartridges. His associate, Jashanpreet Singh alias Jashan, a native of Nangal Guru village, Amritsar, fled the area. He was tracked down and arrested in Maharashtra on January 9,” Singh said.

The AIG added that a case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and 4/5 of the Explosive Act has been registered at Police Station SSOC in Fazilka.

Based on Jashan’s interrogation a hand grenade was recovered on January 14 from Harike-Khalra GT Road near Patti Mour in Tarn Taran.

“Investigations revealed that the duo planned to target a police officer or station in Amritsar under instructions from UK-based Nishan Singh,” Singh added. “Raids are being conducted to apprehend more suspects linked to the module. The investigation is ongoing to unearth the full extent of the criminal network,” Singh added.