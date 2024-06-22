Punjab crime: Two wanted criminals injured in Ludhiana police encounter

Two accused wanted in a case of attempt to murder were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. Two accused wanted in a case of attempt to murder were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. (Representational photo)

Both the accused, Ravinder Singh and Satinder Singh, suffered bullet injuries in the legs and they admitted to the local civil hospital.

Four illegal pistols were recovered from them.

Police said the accused were hiding in a house in Raman Enclave when the police surrounded the building and asked them to surrender. Instead, the accused opened fire and were injured when the police retaliated.

The duo were wanted for opening fire on the house of one of their rivals, Sahil Kanda, on the night of June 17. A case was registered against them at Haibowal police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said: “We got a tip-off that the accused were hiding in a house in Raman Enclave this morning. When asked to surrender, they opened fire. No police personnel was injured in the exchange of fire.”