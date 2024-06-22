 Punjab crime: Two wanted criminals injured in Ludhiana police encounter - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab crime: Two wanted criminals injured in Ludhiana police encounter

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Both accused, wanted in June 17 shooting incident, arrested but undergoing treatment for bullet injuries as they fired at police instead of surrendering

Two accused wanted in a case of attempt to murder were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in Ludhiana on Saturday morning.

Two accused wanted in a case of attempt to murder were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. (Representational photo)
Two accused wanted in a case of attempt to murder were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. (Representational photo)

Both the accused, Ravinder Singh and Satinder Singh, suffered bullet injuries in the legs and they admitted to the local civil hospital.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Four illegal pistols were recovered from them.

Police said the accused were hiding in a house in Raman Enclave when the police surrounded the building and asked them to surrender. Instead, the accused opened fire and were injured when the police retaliated.

The duo were wanted for opening fire on the house of one of their rivals, Sahil Kanda, on the night of June 17. A case was registered against them at Haibowal police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said: “We got a tip-off that the accused were hiding in a house in Raman Enclave this morning. When asked to surrender, they opened fire. No police personnel was injured in the exchange of fire.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab crime: Two wanted criminals injured in Ludhiana police encounter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On