Punjab: Dasuya AAP MLA injured in road accident, discharged after first aid

Dasuya Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Karamvir Singh Ghuman sustained injuries as his official SUV and a car collided on Talwara road on Saturday morning. Dasuya Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Karamvir Singh Ghuman, who met with an accident on Talwara road, after being discharged from the civil hospital on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The Tata Innova was damaged in the accident.

Ghuman’s personal assistant Shubham Sharma was also injured.

The official vehicle of the MLA after the accident on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Both of them were rushed to the civil hospital, where Tanda MLA Jasbir Raja arrived to enquire about their well-being.

After first aid, Ghuman and his PA were discharged.

The MLA was on his way to attend a function in Talwara. The police are searching for the car driver.