Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27, people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

People started queuing up at the Shiromani Akali Dal office in Sector 28, Chandigarh, since early on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Parkash Singh Badal, while the Punjab government declared a holiday on Thursday in honour of the five-time chief minister who died on Tuesday aged 95. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (left) and his cousin Manpreet Singh Badal bringing the body of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to the party headquarters in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Wednesday for people to pay their last respects. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

All government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the state will remain shut on Thursday, according to an official order.

PM Modi to pay tributes

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Chandigarh at 12 noon to pay his last respects.

Badal had not been keeping well for some time and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He died on Tuesday and his mortal remains have been kept at the Shiromani Akali Dal head office here for people to pay their tributes.

The SAD patriarch’s mortal remains will be taken to his native village Badal in Muktsar at 12 noon via Rajpura, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Rampura Phul and Bathinda. The cremation will take place at 1 pm on Thursday, a party leader said.

Centre announces two-day mourning

The central government has already announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across India as a mark of respect to the former Punjab chief minister.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, several central ministers and the Punjab and Haryana chief ministers and leaders cutting across party lines condoled Badal’s demise and hailed his contributions.

The grand old man of Punjab politics first became chief minister in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term. He was also the chief minister in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-2017