Punjab deputy CM Randhawa conducts surprise check at police headquarters

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio, conducted a surprise check at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday morning.

Randhawa, accompanied by acting director general of police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and ADGP (law and order) Gaurav Yadav, reached the police headquarters at 9am and visited various branches to check the presence of employees.

Randhawa visited offices of a few senior officers, many of whom were absent.

Later, he said he conducted the surprise check on the directions of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has asked employees in government offices to report on duty on time to ensure people face no hassles in getting their work done in time.