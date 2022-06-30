Punjab DGP Bhawra seeks central deputation

Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Wednesday expressed his willingness to go on a central deputation.

Bhawra, who wrote a letter in this regard to the Punjab government and Union home ministry, has offered to avail himself of a posting at the Centre anytime soon, confirmed a senior government functionary in the state government. His wife, Anjali Bhawra, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, is already on a central deputation.

The development comes amid speculations of the top cop’s impending removal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, which has largely been attributed to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Bhawra, who is empanelled as a DGP at the Centre, has the option to apply for a central deputation. However, the timing of his request has raised many eyebrows, especially as he was appointed the state’s top cop just about six months back after following all procedures laid down by the Supreme Court, wherein the then Congress government had sent a panel of names to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In fact, the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had passed the orders of his appointment just a few hours before the model code of conduct came into force on January 8 for the state assembly elections. The new AAP dispensation decided to continue with him as the DGP, as according to the insiders he was considered to be a “clean officer not belonging to any high-profile lobby”.

However, now, the government and police circles are abuzz with talks about the Bhagwant Mann-led government not being satisfied with Bhawra’s functioning as the head of the police force, especially on the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state. There is a growing feeling in the state government that the police functioning has not been properly handled, including in the case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, say insiders.

On Wednesday, Bhawra was conspicuous by his absence from a meeting of few senior superintendents of police and police commissioners, which was chaired by the chief minister. The UPSC mandates a fixed tenure of at least two years for the DGP’s post. Bhawra is schedule to superannuate on May 31, 2024. However, there are several instances in other states where DGPs have been replaced before the completion of their tenure. In most of these cases, the DGPs had cited personal reasons to leave the charge, say experts.

Bhawra was not available for a comment despite repeated attempts to contact him through calls and specific text messages enquiring about the reason behind his request for a central deputation and whether he has been asked to step down.

A senior government functionary revealed that if the government has made up its mind to replace Bhawra immediately, a senior police officer could be appointed as an acting DGP till the time a regular appointment is made by following the UPSC procedure.

