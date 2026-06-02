Punjab DGP wants stronger police presence to instil sense of safety

Punjab director general of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday directed all field units to strengthen police presence and patrolling through strategic nakas, mobile patrols, vehicle checking and effective area domination for enhancing public confidence and ensuring secure environment. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav chairing a state-level Law and Order review meeting in virtual mode in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT)

He also directed district police chiefs to ensure the deployment of maximum force on the ground to instil a strong sense of safety and confidence among the general public.

The DGP was chairing a state-level Law and Order review meeting in virtual mode with senior special DGPs/additional DGPs/IGPs/DIG-rank officers deputed as supervisory officers for districts/commissionerates, Range IGP/DIGs, all commissioners of police (CPs) and all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) at his office here.

“I have directed all CPs and SSPs to increase police nakas in their respective jurisdictions. Maximum vehicles should be thoroughly checked at these nakas, and mobile patrolling must be intensified to deter criminal elements and ensure a foolproof security blanket across Punjab,” said the DGP.

‘Focus on choking money supply to rein in drug trade’

Later, the DGP comprehensively reviewed the progress of Punjab government’s flagship campaigns against gangsters and drugs. He said Punjab Police were heavily focusing on choking the money supply of the drug trade by taking stringent legal action against illegal hawala operators.

“Our investigation and operational focus is on targeting the money suppliers who route funding through middle-east countries to send it to Pakistan using illicit hawala networks. These networks channelising the funds of the drug trade will be completely dismantled and the perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly,” the DGP added.

‘Increasing interaction with public’

Laying strong emphasis on people-friendly policing, the DGP instructed all CPs and SSPs to work on increasing interaction between the general public and the police force. District heads have also been asked to hold frequent meetings with various local associations, citizens and Village Defence Committees (VDCs) to strengthen the crucial police-public partnership.