Punjab doctors say ills in state healthcare due to poor funding, not V-C
Strongly condemning Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra for misbehaving with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur during an inspection on Friday, the medical fraternity on Saturday said the ills in the healthcare system are because of poor funding by the state government and not because of the institution’s head.
Upset over complaints of dirty wards at the state-run Faridkot medical college and hospital, Jouramajra, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and AAP workers, conducted an inspection and asked Dr Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed, pictures of which were shared on social media. Though Dr Bahadur explained that the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital was trying to give proper facilities to patients with all available resources, the minister got him to lie on the patient bed in the dermatology department. Dr Bahadur, who was on his third extension as the BFUHS V-C, put in his papers on Friday night.
The incident has triggered an outrage in the medical fraternity with doctors demanding an apology from the health minister for overstepping.
In a joint statement, the senior vice-president of the Indian Doctors for Peace and Development and former chairman ethical committee Punjab Medical Council Dr Arun Mitra, and Punjab Medical Council former president Dr GS Grewal said: “The ills in the healthcare system are because of poor funding by the government and not because of the vice-chancellor. The allocation to health in the recent budget is only 3.03% instead of the required 11%. With this meagre amount, one can only expect torn sheets and mattresses on hospital beds!”
Both doctors termed Dr Raj Bahadur “a surgeon par excellence who has worked with dedication with no finger to be pointed towards him”.
“If the minister turns unruly, what will happen to society? The Punjab health minister should apologise for his misbehaviour and concentrate on improving the health infrastructure instead of such cheap publicity tactics. This is an encouragement to those unruly elements for violence against unarmed doctors, which is prevalent these days,” Dr Mitra and Dr Grewal added in the statement.
-
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
-
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
-
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
