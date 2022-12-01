Punjab Police DSP Dharamvir Singh gets Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Indian hockey player Dharamvir Singh, who is posted as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) at Mullanpur in Mohali district, was conferred with the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Dharamvir Singh, 32, was part of the Indian men’s team for London Olympics, 2012, and won the gold medal at the Asian Games, 2014, held in Incheon, South Korea. Dharamvir hit the deciding goal during the penalty shootout in the final against Pakistan when the match was tied at 2-2, clinching victory for India at the Asian Games.

He was part of the team that won the silver at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 and two bronze medals at the Hockey World League Final in Raipur, 2015, and at the 2010 Asian Games, respectively.

“It feels great to receive such a prestigious award. I am happy that I was part of the team which created history and I could contribute a little, too,” Dharamvir Singh said after receiving the award.

Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India, congratulated Dharamvir on receiving the award.

