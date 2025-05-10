Punjab earmarks 2,600 trauma beds in govt hospitals amid tensions between India and Pakistan

Amid the escalating situation between India and Pakistan, the Punjab health department has earmarked 2,600 beds for ‘trauma’ patients in government hospitals across the state. Besides, response teams have also been formed in each health block of the state, officials said. Punjab health department said that they have 25 advanced life support (ALS) ambulances and 150 basic life support (BLS) ambulances. (HT File)

“Each response team would have a doctor, a pharmacist, a nurse, and ward attendants. Our health staff, especially in border districts, are working day and night. They have been put on alert. We are fully prepared to tackle any situation,” said Kumar Rahul, principal secretary, health.

Rahul added that they have already started mapping available ambulances in government and private hospitals.

Punjab health department said that they have 25 advanced life support (ALS) ambulances and 150 basic life support (BLS) ambulances. The department said that there were over 300 ambulances under 108 schemes in case of any eventuality.

“We are in touch with private hospitals. They have already been asked to provide support if the need arises. We have enough ambulances to manage any situation,” said Rahul.

The principal secretary health said that additional medicines have been supplied to health centres located in border districts.

“As a precautionary measure, we have already supplied additional stock of medicines. We will strictly ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines at all centres across the state,” said Kumar Rahul.

Additionally, as a preventive step, the department has directed nursing and paramedical students to continue their duties at their respective hospitals, despite the closure of educational institutions.

The department further stated that nearly 16,000 units of blood are currently available in blood banks across the state.