Punjab: Echoes of freedom fade as Hussainiwala light & sound show stalls post flood

The iconic light and sound show at the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala has remained non-operational for nearly 22 months, leaving visitors and locals disheartened.

Launched in November 2021 under the central government’s Swadesh Darshan initiative, the 41-minute audio-visual production, costing ₹5.7 crore, aimed to honour freedom fighters, like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The show used state-of-the-art projections and sound to narrate the story of India’s independence struggle, drawing tourists from across Punjab and beyond.

“Initially a daily feature, the show came to an abrupt halt in August 2023 when monsoon-driven flooding from the Sutlej river severely impacted the venue. Essential hardware, particularly five high-powered projectors crucial for the presentation, suffered significant damage,” said Ashish Sharma, an advocate.

Meanwhile, an official familiar with the matter stated three of the five projectors are beyond repair and require expert evaluation to determine if replacements can be sourced. The project was managed by Tricolor India Schauspiel Pvt Ltd which signed a five-year maintenance contract. However, the company declined to cover repair expenses, citing the flood as a natural disaster not covered under its obligations.

“Neither the authorities nor the firm has taken concrete steps toward restoration,” said former Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinki. “It’s unfortunate that it lies neglected,” he added.

The silence at the memorial has disappointed the increasing number of summer tourists. “We travelled from Ludhiana to experience this show but found only silence,” said Rajeev Sharma, a visitor.

“Once a magnet for visitors, the show highlighted the sacrifices of revolutionaries including BK Dutt, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lala Lajpat Rai. Reviving the attraction would not only boost tourism but also serve as an educational legacy for future generations,” quoted Gurtej Singh Koharwala, an educationist.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma claimed that the Punjab tourism department was in the process of getting it operational. State tourism director Sanjeev Tiwari, when contacted, acknowledged the issue and promised prompt intervention to resolve the matter swiftly.