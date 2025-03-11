Punjab: ED probes money trail in ‘donkey route’, summons US deportees

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into the money trail linked to the ‘donkey route’ which surfaced after hundreds of Indian youths, including 131 from Punjab, were deported from the United States last month. The probe, initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focuses on the role of travel agents and the financial transactions involved in facilitating illegal immigration of Indian youths to the US. As many as 131 youths from Punjab were deported by the Trump administration in February using US military planes. (HT File)

The ED’s investigation is based on 19 FIRs registered across Punjab against travel agents, following complaints filed by the deportees. The central agency has summoned 11 deportees to its zonal headquarters in Jalandhar to gather detailed insights into the modus operandi employed by these agents. On Monday, one deportee from Amritsar appeared before the ED to provide testimony and submit relevant documents.

As many as 131 youths from Punjab were deported by the Trump administration in February using US military planes. These individuals had attempted to cross the US-Mexico border illegally between January 23 and 28, only to be apprehended by US border security patrols and sent to detention centres.

Investigations revealed that each deportee had paid between ₹45-55 lakh to unknown travel agents, whom they had never met in person but were connected to through local contacts.

The ED has asked the deportees to furnish all documents, including bank account details of the travel agents to whom payments were made. “We have initiated a thorough investigation under PMLA as huge sums of illegal financial transactions were involved in this nexus. Based on the statements of the deportees, the money trail will be zeroed-in,” said an ED official.

The agency has also indicated that more deportees from Punjab and Haryana may be summoned if required. The investigation aims to uncover the network of travel agents and the flow of illicit funds, which were allegedly used to forge education certificates, experience letters, and other documents to make ineligible visa applicants appear eligible for US visas.

On February 25, the ED conducted search operations at five business and residential premises in Ludhiana and Chandigarh linked to M/s Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, M/s Overseas Partner Education Consultants, and M/s Infowiz Software Solution, among others. During the raids, the agency seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash amounting to ₹19 lakh.

The ED’s investigation revealed that the accused entities had manipulated visa applications by transferring funds to applicants’ accounts to show minimum balances required for visa applications. They also forged documents to help applicants meet eligibility criteria. “By such criminal activities, the accused charged hefty amounts from visa applicants. The proceeds of crime generated through these activities were invested in movable and immovable properties and diverted into various bank accounts,” an ED official stated.

The probe was initiated based on FIRs registered by Punjab Police and Delhi Police, following a complaint from the Office of Overseas Criminal Investigations at the US Embassy in New Delhi. The complaint highlighted fraudulent activities by visa consultants who exploited aspiring students and workers looking to move to the US.