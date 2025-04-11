Punjab education dept bans stone-laying ceremonies for toilet repairs

The Punjab education department on Thursday asked schools to refrain from holding inauguration ceremonies for toilet repairs, after facing backlash for an inauguration ceremony in Barnala. The education department emphasised the initiative is aimed at transforming school infrastructure in a ‘meaningful’ way and the focus should remain on quality outcomes, rather than symbolic gestures. (HT Photo)

In a circular issued to all district education officers and school heads, the department said laying foundation stones for small repair works, especially in schools, was ‘unwarranted’ and could lead to ‘misinterpretation of government efforts’.

The decision came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Labh Singh Ugoke faced backlash for inaugurating a toilet at a school in Ghunas village, under Bhadaur constituency in Barnala. The ceremony was conducted under the state government’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ initiative.

The education department emphasised the initiative is aimed at transforming school infrastructure in a ‘meaningful’ way and the focus should remain on quality outcomes, rather than symbolic gestures.