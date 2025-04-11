Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab education dept bans stone-laying ceremonies for toilet repairs

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 11, 2025 10:06 AM IST

In a circular issued to all district education officers and school heads, the department said laying foundation stones for small repair works, especially in schools, was ‘unwarranted’ and could lead to ‘misinterpretation of government efforts

The Punjab education department on Thursday asked schools to refrain from holding inauguration ceremonies for toilet repairs, after facing backlash for an inauguration ceremony in Barnala.

The education department emphasised the initiative is aimed at transforming school infrastructure in a ‘meaningful’ way and the focus should remain on quality outcomes, rather than symbolic gestures. (HT Photo)
The education department emphasised the initiative is aimed at transforming school infrastructure in a ‘meaningful’ way and the focus should remain on quality outcomes, rather than symbolic gestures. (HT Photo)

In a circular issued to all district education officers and school heads, the department said laying foundation stones for small repair works, especially in schools, was ‘unwarranted’ and could lead to ‘misinterpretation of government efforts’.

The decision came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Labh Singh Ugoke faced backlash for inaugurating a toilet at a school in Ghunas village, under Bhadaur constituency in Barnala. The ceremony was conducted under the state government’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ initiative.

The education department emphasised the initiative is aimed at transforming school infrastructure in a ‘meaningful’ way and the focus should remain on quality outcomes, rather than symbolic gestures.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab education dept bans stone-laying ceremonies for toilet repairs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On