Punjab municipal polls live updates: Cong leading in Pathankot, wins Hoshiarpur

The counting of votes for the 2252 wards in seven municipal corporations in Punjab and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats began at 8am on Wednesday.
All major parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have contested alone in the elections.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:14 PM IST

The counting of votes for the 2252 wards in seven municipal corporations in Punjab, namely, Bathinda, Abohar, Batala, Moga, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats began at 8am on Wednesday.

All major parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have contested alone in the elections, which is the precursor to the assembly elections next year.

A total of 9,222 candidates have contested the elections, which saw 71 per cent voting being recorded in 117 municipal bodies on Sunday. Three booths in Patran and Samana also had re-polling on Tuesday.

The state election commission (SEC) had promised the deployment of micro-observers in sensitive and hyper-sensitive wards for the smooth conducting of the counting. “The commission has ordered the deputy commissioners to depute IAS, PCS or other senior officers as micro-observers for vote counting in such wards. These micro-observers will submit their reports through observers,” a SEC spokesperson said.

Earlier, on Sunday, protesting farmers raised slogans against the BJP over the three farm laws in Amritsar's ward number 37. Many farmers from Punjab have been protesting at Delhi's borders for the repeal of the farm laws and legal assurance on minimum support price (MSP).

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 17, 2021 12:07 PM IST

    Faridkot sees Congress win by a huge margin

    Congress wins Faridkot municipal council in the Punjab municipal polls elections. Out of 25 wards, Congress has registered wins in 16 wards, Akalis have won 7 while main opposition party in Punjab assembly, AAP, has won only 1 seat. 1 seat went to an independent candidate.

  • FEB 17, 2021 12:04 PM IST

    Congress candidates celebrate in Bathinda

    Congress workers celebrate win in Bathinda (Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photos)
    Congress workers celebrate win in Bathinda (Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photos)

    Congress workers were seen outside playing with colours as they celebrated their win in Bathinda. The candidates were not seen adhering to social distancing protocols amid the pandemic.

  • FEB 17, 2021 11:51 AM IST

    Congress registers wins in Dera Bassi

    Congress has won 13 seats in Dera Bassi in 13 out of 19 total wards. BJP has managed to win 1 seat.

  • FEB 17, 2021 11:33 AM IST

    Congress candidate victorious in Amritsar

    Gagandeep Singh celebrates win in by election in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
    Gagandeep Singh celebrates win in by election in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

    Congress candidate Gagandeep Singh celebrates victory from Amritsar Municipal Corporation ward no 37

  • FEB 17, 2021 11:29 AM IST

    Bathinda sees Congress record wins in 14 wards

    In Bathinda municipal corporation, Congress won in 14 wards while former NDA-ally SAD won in 7 wards.

  • FEB 17, 2021 11:26 AM IST

    Congress bags 19 wards in Fazilka

    Congress has won 19 wards in Fazilka, the Bharatiya Janata Party recorded wins in 4 wards and 2 wards went to Aam Aadmi Party in the Fazilka municipal constituency.

  • FEB 17, 2021 11:22 AM IST

    Independent candidates record major wins in Kartarpur ward

    MC Kartarpur saw a large number of independent candidates record major wins in the municipal council polls. Here is a list of winning candidates:

    • Ward -1 Balwinder Kaur (Independent)
    • Ward -2 Onkar Singh (Congress)
    • Ward -3 Tejpal Singh (Independent)
    • Ward -4 Jyoti Arora (Independent)
    • Ward -5 Komal Agarwal (Independent)
    • Ward -6 Prince Arora (Congress)
    • Ward -7 Amarjit Kaur (Independent)
    • Ward -8 Bal Mukund (Independent)
    • Ward -9 Sunita Rani (Congress)
    • Ward -10 Dimple Kapoor (Independent)
    • Ward -11 Rajwinder Kaur (Uncontested Congress candidate)
    • Ward -12 Sham Sunder Pal (Congress)
    • Ward - 13 Surinder Pal (Independent)
    • Ward -14 Ashok Kumar (Congress)
    • Ward -15 Manjinder Kaur (Independent)
  • FEB 17, 2021 11:08 AM IST

    Congress registers huge win in Hoshiarpur municipal corporation

    Out of 50 wards, Congress has registered wins in 31 wards. The Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP did not win any wards. BJP has won 4 wards in Hoshiarpur. AAP has won 2.

  • FEB 17, 2021 10:56 AM IST

    Congress wins 20 out of 50 wards in Moga; SAD wins 15

    Moga results - Congress wins 20 out of the 50 wards and SAD finishes in the second with 15 wards. Independent candidates won 10 wards, while the AAP and the BJP wins four and one wards respectively.

  • FEB 17, 2021 10:55 AM IST

    Congress wins 49 out of 50 wards in Abohar, SAD wins 1

    Congress wins 49 out of 50 wards in Abohar and the SAD wins the remaining one seat.

  • FEB 17, 2021 10:46 AM IST

    Congress wins 13 out of 15 seats in Bhawanigarh municipal council

    Bhawanigarh results declared - Congress wins 13 out of the 15 seats while SAD wins one seat and an independent candidate wins one seat. BJP and AAP fail to secure any seats.

  • FEB 17, 2021 10:43 AM IST

    SAD candidates celebrate win in Majitha

    SAD candidates from Majitha after winning the municipal elections in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal | Hindustan Times)
    SAD candidates from Majitha after winning the municipal elections in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal | Hindustan Times)

    SAD candidates from Majitha showing victory sign after win in Punjab Municipal Elections in Amritsar.

  • FEB 17, 2021 10:32 AM IST

    Congress wins 4 seats in Zirakpur

    Congress candidates in Zirakpur have won the first four seats

