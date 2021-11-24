Punjab elections: RD Sharma is Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ludhiana North candidate

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday announced RD Sharma as the SAD candidate from Ludhiana (North) constituency for the 2022 assembly elections. With the announcement, the SAD has announced a total of 84 candidates.

Sharma, a three-time councillor from Ludhiana has also remained the deputy mayor of city’s municipal corporation. At present, his mother is the councillor from the ward that Sharma represented. He joined the SAD after quitting the BJP along with former minister Anil Joshi in August.

After severing a two-decade-old alliance with the BJP, the SAD has entered into a pre-poll arrangement with the Bahujan Samaj Party, giving them 20 seats to contest in the Punjab elections. The SAD will contest 97 of the 117 assembly seats.

On Tuesday, the SAD had swapped the Ludhiana (North) seat with alliance partner BSP along with Mohali and in place it has gave Raikot and Dinanagar to its ally.