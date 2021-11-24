Sukhbir opposes appointment of SFJ leader Pannun’s brother as Genco chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab over last week’s appointment of Balwant Singh Kotlabama as the chairman of Punjab Genco Limited, a subsidiary of Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA).

Kotlabama is the brother of US-based Avtar Singh Pannun, a key office-bearer of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), and is also considered close to state cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Kotlabama belongs to Bajwa’s constituency of Fatehgarh Churian.

Sukhbir raised objection to the appointment while talking to reporters during a public meeting at Chabbewal on Tuesday. He sought an explanation from Channi on the matter.

Chief minister Channi was not available for comment.