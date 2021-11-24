Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir opposes appointment of SFJ leader Pannun’s brother as Genco chief
Sukhbir opposes appointment of SFJ leader Pannun’s brother as Genco chief

Balwant Singh Kotlabama was appointed chairman of Punjab Genco Limited, a subsidiary of Punjab Energy Development Authority, by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government last week
Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister of Punjab, has sought chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s explanation on the appointment of Balwant Singh Kotlabama as Punjab Genco Limited chairman. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab over last week’s appointment of Balwant Singh Kotlabama as the chairman of Punjab Genco Limited, a subsidiary of Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA).

Kotlabama is the brother of US-based Avtar Singh Pannun, a key office-bearer of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), and is also considered close to state cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Kotlabama belongs to Bajwa’s constituency of Fatehgarh Churian.

Sukhbir raised objection to the appointment while talking to reporters during a public meeting at Chabbewal on Tuesday. He sought an explanation from Channi on the matter.

Chief minister Channi was not available for comment.

Sign out