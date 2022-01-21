Punjab elections: Wives of Mohali candidates going all out to woo women voters

Amid the ban on political rallies, the wives of MLA candidates from Mohali are campaigning from door-to-door to mobilise women voters in favour of their husbands. In Mohali, out of the total of 2, 34,164 eligible voters, 1, 11, 958 (48%) are female.

The women are mostly campaigning in urban areas, while candidates and their supporters are attempting to garner support in rural areas, ahead of the assembly elections that are scheduled on February 20.

Daljeet Kaur, wife of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu; Jaswant Kaur, wife of AAP candidate Kulwant Singh and Harjinder Kaur, wife of the SAD candidate Parvinder Sohana, are going all out to woo women voters.

Daljeet Kaur said “I campaign for my husband every time, but this time, it is more aggressive as there is a ban on public rallies. We start our day at around 9am and end at 6.30pm. We highlight the achievements of the Congress party and our focus is mainly in the urban areas. The response we are getting is encouraging,” she said.

She added that they are also listening to the grievances of residents and have assured them that they will be sorted out.

Jaswant Kaur said, “Though I am not aggressively campaigning, I am doing my bit. I always believe that a woman holds the power to bring change in society. I am campaigning from door-to-door in nearby urban areas.”

Meanwhile, Harjinder Kaur, who is a councillor, said, “During the MC elections, I am in touch with many women supporters in my ward. We are a group of women, who start door-to-door campaigning at 10am and end by 7pm.”

The Election Commission (EC) has extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows for the upcoming assembly elections across five states to January 22, but granted relaxation to parties to conduct indoor meetings with maximum 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall.

Daljeet Kaur, wife of Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu, meeting voters in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Balbir Sidhu meets voters in Phase 2

Continuing his door-to-door campaign, Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday interacted with voters in Phase 2 and shared development projects initiated by him.

He said they did their best to meet people’s expectations and now the ball was in public’s court.

While reiterating his campaign agenda “Kaam Kiya Hai, Kaam Karenge’, Sidhu said the Medical College in Phase 6, New Civil Hospital in Sector 66 and a Nursing College will make Mohali the health capital of Punjab.

“The fundamental problems faced by citizens have been solved through the ₹375-crore water treatment plant at Singhpur village and additional 20MGD water from Kajauli water works, ₹15-crore Bhagat Asa Ram Baidwan auditorium at Sector 78 and ₹145-crore sewerage treatment plant at Sector 83,” he said, adding that these projects were made possible with his personal commitment and efforts.

Kulwant holds campaign in Nadiali village

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kulwant Singh held door-to-door campaigning in Nadiali village on Thursday.

He said a large number of people from Nadiali village of Mohali assembly constituency had announced to join the AAP as the current Congress MLA had crossed all limits of corruption. He alleged that Balbir Singh Sidhu had taken over the common land of villages and handed over the management to his relatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON