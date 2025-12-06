Search
Punjab emerging as power hub in MSMEs, technology, says ex-President Kovind at PITEX in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 06:50 am IST

Former President Ram Nath Kovind said that along with agriculture, Punjab has now emerged as a centre for trade, manufacturing, MSME growth and global entrepreneurship.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday formally inaugurated the 19th edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) on Friday evening in Amritsar and asserted that the state of Punjab is now emerging as a power hub in MSMEs, technology and ease of doing business.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and (left) Karan Gilhotra, chair, PHDCCI, Punjab chapter, inaugurating Punjab International Trade Expo-2025 in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) the former President said, “Once known mainly as the ‘bread basket of India,’ Punjab is now changing rapidly and holds a place of pride in India, as the state is mentioned first in the National Anthem”

“The state is becoming a power hub in MSMEs, technology and ease of doing business”, he added.

He added that this growth is the result of the hard work and global outlook of the people of Punjab. “Punjab is a living example of courage, sacrifice and enterprise,” Kovind said.

He said that along with agriculture, Punjab has now emerged as a centre for trade, manufacturing, MSME growth and global entrepreneurship. He emphasised that the hardworking nature of Punjabis and their ability to adapt to changing economic trends makes the state a natural hub for business and innovation.

Welcoming Kovind on behalf of CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the CM is currently on a foreign tour to bring investment for industrial growth.

