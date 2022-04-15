Punjab Engineering College to hold annual fest from April 16-18
Punjab Engineering College will organise its annual techno-cultural fest, PECFest 2021-22, from April 16 to 18 after a two-year gap.
The event will be inaugurated by Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The theme for this year’s PECFest is “A cosmic escapade”.
A number of events will be held such as Mr and Ms PEC Fest and Glitterati and technical ones include hackathon and robo cup. Numerous specialised technical and cultural activities are also being planned to promote participation and creativity.
Popular band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on April 17 and singer Javed Ali on April 18.
-
National Board of Accreditation approves UICET’s chemical engineering course
The National Board of Accreditation has accorded approval to the BE (chemical engineering) course being offered by Panjab University's Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology for a period of three years up to June 30, 2025 . The NBA team had visited the institute in Feb 2022 and the notification was issued recently. The Institute has also been bestowed with many grants.
-
Lucknow markets to get facelift on lines of Hazratganj
The urban development department has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to revamp and develop city markets of Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Chowk and Hussainabad on the pattern of Hazratganj. Additional chief secretary, urban development, Rajneesh Dubey, issued directives for the renovation of the markets. A committee of 11 officers has been formed to monitor the renovation of these markets. All the markets will follow the same colour pattern and same signage pattern as followed in Hazratganj.
-
Chandigarh admn to update parking policy after 1.5 years
After over one and a half years of its notification, the Chandigarh administration has decided to update its parking policy so that it becomes “implementable”. None of its provisions have been implemented yet. After a review meeting of the parking policy's implementation on Thursday, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal directed the urban planning department to rejig it to make it more effective.
-
Chandigarh’s nonagenarians open heart and home to transgender couple
“Who is she?” asks a woman visiting the Chahals at their spacious Sector 30 house in a stage whisper. Though it has only been three weeks since their new kids Rudra Pratap Singh and Dhananjay Chauhan moved in with Shamsher Kaur Chahal, and her husband, advocate Darbara Singh Chahal, 95, the nonagenarian couple's adoration and acceptance is hard to miss, and is reciprocated in equal measures by the younger couple.
-
Vice President on two-day visit to Kashi from today
Special security arrangements have been put in place in the city in view of his visit. The Vice President will watch Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat on April 15 evening. On April 16, he will visit KV corridor and offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. From Kashi Vishwanath Temple, he will go to Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Upavan in Padao area. He will stay at DLW guest house.
