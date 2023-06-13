Punjab ex-chief minister Channi appears before VB in DA case

Punjab ex-chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi appeared before the vigilance bureau (VB) in Mohali in connection with a disproportionate assets case on Tuesday. He was grilled for nearly five hours. Former chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi coming out from the VB office in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A probe is on into allegations against the former chief minister of Punjab for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

It was his second appearance in the case. He was first asked to appear on April 14 and was grilled by the VB officials for nearly four hours. He was agains asked to appear on April 21 but Channi had sought more time.

The bureau is investigating the assets of Channi, his family members and aides for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of income, sources said.

A VB official said, “His replies were not satisfactory. We will analyse the details given by him about his properties.”

The VB was learnt to have prepared a report about the assets of Channi, which would be compared with the details of assets to be furnished by the Congress leader.

A lookout circular against the former chief minister was issued by the VB in March.

Channi had denied any wrongdoing and had described the vigilance probe as “total political.”