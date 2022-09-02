Punjab excise policy: Congress seeks CBI probe, says framed to benefit select contractors
In the memorandum, the Congress leaders said they want Punjab governor’s intervention into the massive embezzlement and loss of huge revenue to Punjab on account of liquor policy brought in state by the government
A delegation of the Congress on Thursday met Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit and sought a probe by the CBI into the state’s excise policy, alleging that it was “tailor made” to select a few contractors.
In the memorandum, the Congress leaders said, “We want to seek your attention and intervention into the massive embezzlement and loss of huge revenue to Punjab on account of liquor policy brought in state by the government.” They also sought investigation into the role of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, state excise minister Harpal Cheema and some senior officers in the Punjab government.
“It said this policy has been tailor made to suit a select few contractors who are close to the powers be. The Punjab liquor policy enacted by the government in Punjab is the replica of the liquor policy in Delhi, where huge benefit along with monopoly was provided to a select few people,” the memorandum said.
“The Delhi policy is now being probed by the CBI. Besides, the ED has also registered a case against the Delhi deputy CM in this regard. The Punjab liquor policy is as shady as the Delhi one for obvious reasons,” they added.
“We earnestly request you to order a CBI probe into the Punjab excise policy as, like in Delhi, it will reveal so many wrongdoings and how much money was exchanged between those who made the policy and those who got benefited by it,” the Congress leaders said.
In another memorandum, the Congress delegation sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the alleged illegal sand mining in the border districts of Punjab.
-
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
-
Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
