Punjab: Farm fires return with 197 cases in 10 days

Farm fire incidents have begun to return in Punjab, with 46 cases reported on April 25, pushing the cumulative count since April 15 to 197. Hoshiarpur is leading with 24 incidents of stubble burning, followed by Bathinda at 17. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The disclosure was made through satellite monitoring data released by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

Hoshiarpur is leading with 24 incidents of stubble burning, followed by Bathinda (17), Ferozepur (16), Kapurthala (16), Barnala (15), Fazilka (15), Mansa (11), Jalandhar (10), Faridkot (10), Sangrur (10), Patiala (9) and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (9). Last year, Punjab reported 10,207 farm fire cases in April and May.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) begins monitoring farm fires from April 15, when wheat harvesting starts and continues until May 31, when farmers begin preparing their fields for paddy sowing.

In comparison to paddy, farm fire incidents are generally fewer during the wheat season, as wheat stubble is used as cattle fodder and only the roots are set on fire.

Count lower compared to last year, for now

While the daily spike signals the onset of residue burning activity, overall numbers remain slightly lower compared to last year. During the same period in 2025, Punjab recorded 217 farm fire incidents — about 20 more than this year’s 197 — reflecting a modest decline.

Rajeev Gupta, nodal officer, PPCB, said farm fires were likely to decline this year compared to the last two years. “Farmers are being encouraged to adopt in-situ residue management. We also have the Parali Protection Force (PPF) to keep a check on farm fires on the ground,” said Gupta.

This season, wheat was cultivated over 86 lakh acres, with total production estimated at 182 lakh tonnes. However, the crop suffered damage due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in late March and the first week of April, during the final stage of maturation, leading to widespread lodging and grain damage.

Officials familiar with the matter said wheat harvesting was delayed due to untimely rain. As harvesting had now picked up the pace, the number of farm fire incidents was likely to rise further in the coming days, they said.