Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab farmers announce Delhi Chalo march from December 6 

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 18, 2024 03:29 PM IST

With protests at Shambhu and Khanauri completing 280 days and demands yet to be met, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) announce decision to march to national capital next month. 

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Monday announced that they would launch a peaceful march to New Delhi on December 6 in support of their long-pending demands.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) met in Chandigarh on Monday to decide on the future course of action and their pending demands. (HT Photo)
The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) met in Chandigarh on Monday to decide on the future course of action and their pending demands. (HT Photo)

Addressing mediapersons at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh, farm leaders said that the sit-in by farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri borders in Punjab with Haryana and Ratnapur in Rajasthan had completed 280 days on Monday, but the government at the Centre had refused to fulfil demands of farmers and farm labourers.

The protests had started at three places on February 13, when the farmers and farm labourers began their Delhi Chalo march but were stopped on the Haryana border.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) head Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced that he would embark on an indefinite fast on November 26 and in case the demands were not met or the government did not come forward for talks, the march to Delhi would be launched.

Farm leaders Satnam Singh Pannu and Sawinder Singh Chautala of KMSC and Surjeet Singh Phul of BKU (Krantikari) would lead the protests, he said, adding after November 26, the protesters will start showing black flags to BJP leaders without intercepting their movement.

“The government is spreading misinformation that protesting farmers are not willing to join talks. Our doors are always open for dialogue,” Dallewal said.

“On December 6, if we are forced to march, it will be peaceful,” he said, adding barricades en route be removed.

In February, the leaders of farm and labourer unions held a series of meetings with Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nityanand Rai and Arjun Munda in Chandigarh but they remained inconclusive.

The farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan commission formula for ascertaining the minimum support price on crops, a legal guarantee of MSP on all crops and the entire debt of farmers be waived.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //