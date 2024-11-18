Punjab farmers announce Delhi Chalo march from December 6 

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Monday announced that they would launch a peaceful march to New Delhi on December 6 in support of their long-pending demands. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) met in Chandigarh on Monday to decide on the future course of action and their pending demands. (HT Photo)

Addressing mediapersons at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh, farm leaders said that the sit-in by farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri borders in Punjab with Haryana and Ratnapur in Rajasthan had completed 280 days on Monday, but the government at the Centre had refused to fulfil demands of farmers and farm labourers.

The protests had started at three places on February 13, when the farmers and farm labourers began their Delhi Chalo march but were stopped on the Haryana border.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) head Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced that he would embark on an indefinite fast on November 26 and in case the demands were not met or the government did not come forward for talks, the march to Delhi would be launched.

Farm leaders Satnam Singh Pannu and Sawinder Singh Chautala of KMSC and Surjeet Singh Phul of BKU (Krantikari) would lead the protests, he said, adding after November 26, the protesters will start showing black flags to BJP leaders without intercepting their movement.

“The government is spreading misinformation that protesting farmers are not willing to join talks. Our doors are always open for dialogue,” Dallewal said.

“On December 6, if we are forced to march, it will be peaceful,” he said, adding barricades en route be removed.

In February, the leaders of farm and labourer unions held a series of meetings with Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nityanand Rai and Arjun Munda in Chandigarh but they remained inconclusive.

The farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan commission formula for ascertaining the minimum support price on crops, a legal guarantee of MSP on all crops and the entire debt of farmers be waived.