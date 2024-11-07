Punjab: Farmers in Moga hold protest, stop DAP supply to poll-bound Barnala

After a day-long protest, farmers allowed only 18% of diammonium phosphate (DAP), which arrived in Moga, to be shifted to poll-bound Barnala district on Wednesday. Farmers hold protest at Moga railway station. (HT Photo)

At least 27,000 bags of DAP arrived at Moga railway station on Tuesday evening. After farmer unions got to know that a major chunk of DAP would be sent to poll-bound Barnala, they surrounded the train and started a sit-in protest. On Tuesday night, farmer unions had agreed to send 2,500 DAP bags to Barnala, while among the remaining, 40% were to be distributed to private dealers and 60% to cooperative societies. However, on Wednesday morning negotiations continued as the administration offered to send only 30% DAP to Barnala, to which farmers refused to agree.

Following day-long negotiations, farmers agreed to send only 5,000 (18%) DAP bags to the neighbouring Barnala district.

DAP is a key fertilizer for wheat sowing as it contains nitrogen and phosphorus, which is required in the early growth stage of root establishment and development.

Moga deputy commissioner Visesh Sarangal said: “The farmers are holding protest and not allowing officials to shift DAP to Barnala. Of the total stock that reached the Moga railway station, 50% was allocated to Moga the remaining 50% was for Barnala. However, the farmers were not allowing officials to shift the allotted bags to Barnala. We are negotiating with the farmers to resolve the matter.

Agriculture development officer Sukhraj Kaur Deol, who has the charge as Moga chief agriculture officer, said after talks with farmers, the matter has been resolved. “Now 5,000 bags of DAP will be sent to Barnala district, while the remaining bags will be distributed among farmers in Moga.

DM of Markfed Baldeep Singh said: “A total of 1,350 MT DAP had arrived in 27,000 bags at Moga. After negotiation with farmers, around 250 MT DAP has been sent to Barnala.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) said: “The administration was planning to send the DAP to Barnala. They had brought 40 trucks to shift the DAP bags that arrived in Moga. We have protested against it and stopped the trucks as there is already a shortage of DAP in the district and they are shifting it to Barnala. The government wanted to send it to Barnala to take advantage in bypoll scheduled for November 20.”