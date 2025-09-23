Punjab: Farmers scuffle with cops in Nabha, woman DSP alleges manhandling

Tensions flared in Nabha on Monday as a scuffle took place between protesting farmers and police personnel outside the office of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mandeep Kaur Cheema. Nabha DSP Mandeep Kaur Cheema trying to pacify protesting farmers outside her office on Monday. (Video grab)

The farmers had gathered for a sit-in protest, demanding police action in the case of tractor-trolley thefts from the Shambhu border. Several farmers reportedly sustained injuries during the altercation, while police accused the protesters of manhandling officials, including the DSP.

Farmers have been protesting outside the DSP office demanding police action, including the arrest of the local AAP leader Munish Kumar Chawla, alias Pankaj Pappu, – in a case of theft of tractor-trolleys during the farmers’ protest at Shambhu border earlier this year. The AAP leader had already been booked by Patiala police. According to the FIR registered at the Nabha kotwali police station, Munish Kumar was booked on charges related to theft of tractor-trailers, receiving stolen goods, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, but the court has granted him anticipatory bail.

Alleging police inaction in the case, the farmers again staged a protest outside the DSP office on Monday. The situation escalated when the protesters intercepted the DSP’s vehicle and lay down in front of it, blocking her path. According to the DSP, the protesters pushed her vehicle, grabbed her uniform, and even pulled off her shoes. “I did not stop them from protesting. I came to speak with them, but when I tried to leave for official work, they blocked my way and misbehaved,” the visibly upset DSP said.

The DSP, in an emotional moment, added that she would take legal action against the protesters. However, farmer leader Gamdur Singh refuted the allegations, claiming that the protest was peaceful and that it was the DSP who had tried to run over the farmers with her vehicle. “Our clothes were torn as we tried to stop her,” Gamdur said.

As the situation turned more tense after the DSP was seen in tears and allegedly hurling abuses at the farmers. According to witnesses, the DSP attempted to force her car through the protesting crowd, but after being blocked, she got out of the vehicle and tried to remove the protesters. This led to a melee, with farmers lying in front of her car to prevent her from moving.

The DSP, in a statement, claimed that the protesters had assaulted her physically. “They pulled my uniform and even my hair. They should be ashamed of themselves for treating a female officer this way,” Kaur said.

Farmers, however, maintain that they were protesting peacefully and had informed the DSP in advance that no vehicle would be allowed to pass. “We were demanding justice for the theft case, and we conveyed that no vehicles would be allowed to pass. Despite this, the DSP tried to force her way through, using police force against us,” said farmer leader Jaswinder Longowal, who was present at the protest.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), compared the incident to the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri case, claiming that the DSP attempted to mow down the farmers. “We demand that strict action be taken against the DSP for her behavior and for hurling abuses at us,” he said.

Later in the evening, senior police officials held a meeting with the protesting farmers to address the issue. After the meeting, superintendent of police (SP) Jasbir Singh said: “Action regarding the incident of manhandling of the DSP will be taken after a proper investigation.”

As for the farmers’ demands, the SP said the police had received a written complaint from the protesters and would take necessary action once the investigation into the allegations was completed.

Later in the evening, protesting farmers claimed that the police have assured that another FIR will be registered against Munish Kumar Chawla and he will be arrested soon.