Punjab farmers to benefit from water-efficient maize hybrid PMH 17, says Khudian

The Punjab government on Monday announced introduction of a new high-yield maize hybrid, PMH 17, aimed at conserving groundwater while boosting agricultural productivity. The hybrid variety is suitable for both grain and silage production. Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that this hybrid variety can be sown between the last week of May and the end of June, with a maturity period of 96 days, potentially allowing for multiple harvests in a single growing season.

Senior officials of the department said that PMH 17 is a promising new maize hybrid for Punjab’s farmers, suited for ethanol production due to its high starch content. As per the officials, the new hybrid has an average yield of 25 quintals per acre, and moderate resistance to common pests like fall armyworms and Maydis leaf blight. The hybrid also features tall plants with broad, erect leaves, semi-open tassels, and long, medium-placed ears with flint, yellow-orange capped grains.

Adding that the new hybrid would be a value addition to Punjab’s agricultural landscape, Khudian directed the department officials to ensure timely and widespread distribution of the seeds among farmers from the next season.