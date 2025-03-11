Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab farmers to benefit from water-efficient maize hybrid PMH 17, says Khudian

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that this hybrid variety can be sown between the last week of May and the end of June

The Punjab government on Monday announced introduction of a new high-yield maize hybrid, PMH 17, aimed at conserving groundwater while boosting agricultural productivity. The hybrid variety is suitable for both grain and silage production.

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian
Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that this hybrid variety can be sown between the last week of May and the end of June, with a maturity period of 96 days, potentially allowing for multiple harvests in a single growing season.

Senior officials of the department said that PMH 17 is a promising new maize hybrid for Punjab’s farmers, suited for ethanol production due to its high starch content. As per the officials, the new hybrid has an average yield of 25 quintals per acre, and moderate resistance to common pests like fall armyworms and Maydis leaf blight. The hybrid also features tall plants with broad, erect leaves, semi-open tassels, and long, medium-placed ears with flint, yellow-orange capped grains.

Adding that the new hybrid would be a value addition to Punjab’s agricultural landscape, Khudian directed the department officials to ensure timely and widespread distribution of the seeds among farmers from the next season.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On