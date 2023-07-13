Punjab flood fury: Three breaches in Ghaggar hit 6 Sangrur villages

Ghaggar river breached at three locations in Makored Sahib, Phulad and Mandvi village near Moonak in Sangrur, which has affected at least six villages. The breach at Makored Sahib village is around 100-ft wide while the one at Phulad is 65ft and the third at Mandvi village is 45ft wide.

As of now, water has inundated agricultural land of these villages but residents of nearby villages also fear the flood fury as water continues to flow out of the river.

Water may also enter the fields of nearby Haryana villages if the administration fails to plug in all breaches.

Besides, the district administration has also made announcements in the flood-affected villages to be ready for evacuation if the situation worsens.

Meanwhile, the district administration successfully managed to plug in around 20-ft wide breach at Mandvi within few hours while it is still struggling to plug the other breaches.

Ghaggar was flowing at 750.7 feet, above the danger mark of 748.2 feet, when the breaches occurred.

Officials said the plugging operations are on with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, army, police and locals.

‘Witnessed similar situation in 1993’

Bhagwant Singh (37) of Makored village said, “I have lost my crops on 10 acres. But now I am worried about my family, home and livestock. Though the water did not reach my home, I am worried about the coming times, if the administration fails to plug breaches. A similar situation was witnessed in 1993 floods and we don’t want it to happen again.”

Gurdas Singh of Phulad village said, “We have built temporary embankment at gates of our house to stop entry of water into our houses.”

“The water is less likely to enter residential areas. However, if required, we will evacuate people,” said Lehra SDM Suba Singh.

Sangrur district has witnessed a flood-like situation many times in these areas as the breadth of Ghaggar river narrows down to just 198ft from a 598-ft wide flow here.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “I have been at the banks of Ghaggar for the last four days to closely monitor the situation. We managed to prevent the floods so far, even when the water was flowing 2.5 ft above the danger mark. Unfortunately, it breached at three locations but we are on it.”

He added, “We have made all preparations at shelter homes and will evacuate locals if water enters residential areas.”

Haryana farmers lend a helping hand

Around 50 worried farmers of nearby Haryana villages have joined the operation of plugging breaches voluntarily. They said they want to help the administration to plug the breaches as the water may enter their fields if the work is not done in time.

Kuldeep Singh (32) of Puranmajra village of Fatehabad said, “We are helping the administration to stop water from entering our village.”

